In Rahul Gandhi's Presence, Congress Leader Says PM Modi Like 'Terrorist'

Vijayashanti's shocking comment sparked a buzz on social media on Saturday evening.

A Congress leader in Telangana delivered a hugely controversial statement on Saturday, attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of party chief Rahul Gandhi.

"Every person is scared of which bomb Modi will drop at which minute. He is appearing like a terrorist. Instead of loving his people, he is scaring them. This is not a characteristic of a Prime Minister," Vijayashanti, an actress-turned-politician, said, referring to decisions like demonetisation.

The shocking comment sparked a buzz on social media on Saturday evening and could trigger a row last time seen when veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar called the Prime Minister "neech" in 2017 before the Gujarat elections. The 77-year-old leader was rebuked by Mr Gandhi and suspended from the Congress for eight months. It is not clear what action, if any, the Congress will take against Vijayashanti.

The BJP responded with a tweet from its official account.



Now Congress is truly raising concerns & worries of terrorists in Pakistan.



Welcome to New India.

Yeh Dar Acha Hai. https://t.co/5QJpdCv2t4 — BJP (@BJP4India) March 9, 2019

Saying that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections were essentially a battle between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi at the rally in Shamshabad, Vijayashanti also claimed the Congress chief was "fighting for the survival of democracy", while the Prime Minister has "ruled like a dictator" during his tenure in a manner that has killed democracy and troubled the people.

"He wants to rule like that in the next five years, but people will not give him that opportunity," the former parliamentarian said in Telugu.

On all fronts like demonetisation, the Goods and Services Tax, reclaiming black money and the Pulwama terror attack, he was ''scaring'' people, Vijayashanti said.

She also said that a vote for the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti or TRS would go to BJP as "Modi and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao are one." Chief Minister Rao is extending support to the BJP as PM Modi had helped him win last year's assembly elections in Telangana, she claimed.