In Pics: This Is How Varanasi's International Cricket Stadium Looks Like

The architecture of International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi draws inspiration from Lord Shiva

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today visit Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi to lay the foundation stone of the International Cricket Stadium.

The stadium In Varanasi, which is Prime Minister Modi's Parliamentary constituency, will be developed in more than 30 acre area in Ganjari, Rajatalab.

The stadium will be developed at a cost of about Rs 450 crore.

The architecture of the Varanasi cricket stadium draws inspiration from Lord Shiva, with designs developed for crescent shaped roof covers, trident shaped flood-lights, ghat steps based seating, and Bilvipatra shaped metallic sheets on the facade.

The International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi will have a capacity of 30,000 spectators.

The spectators' gallery of the stadium will resemble the steps of the ghats of Varanasi.

It is expected to be ready by December 2025, and will become Uttar Pradesh's third international cricket stadium after Kanpur and Lucknow.