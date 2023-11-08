In Pics: Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smoke As Air Quality Remains 'Severe'

Delhi and surrounding areas remain engulfed in toxic smoke as pollution levels in the national capital have reached a critical level. Over the last week, the city recorded some of its worst air quality days as lingering smog covered the skies. The Delhi-NCR region has continuously recorded air quality index (AQI) in the “very poor” to "severe" category.

The city's overall AQI touched 418 this morning with Punjabi Bagh (460), Narela (448), Bawana (462), Anand Vihar (452), and Rohini (451) being the worst-affecetd. In Noida and Gurugram, the AQI was at 409 and 370 respectively. Air quality in other surrounding cities like Faridabad and Ghaziabad was 396 and 382.

A series of photos from different areas of Delhi show the lingering smog blanketing the city: