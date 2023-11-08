In Pics: Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smoke As Air Quality Remains 'Severe'

New Delhi:
Delhi and surrounding areas remain engulfed in toxic smoke as pollution levels in the national capital have reached a critical level. Over the last week, the city recorded some of its worst air quality days as lingering smog covered the skies. The Delhi-NCR region has continuously recorded air quality index (AQI) in the “very poor” to "severe" category.
The city's overall AQI touched 418 this morning with Punjabi Bagh (460), Narela (448), Bawana (462), Anand Vihar (452), and Rohini (451) being the worst-affecetd. In Noida and Gurugram, the AQI was at 409 and 370 respectively. Air quality in other surrounding cities like Faridabad and Ghaziabad was 396 and 382.
A series of photos from different areas of Delhi show the lingering smog blanketing the city:
A view of the Gita Colony flyover in East Delhi showing thick smog that cloaking the roads.
Thick haze near the site of the new under-construction World Health Organization (WHO) offices on Ring Road
Delhi schools will close for a winter break from November 9 to 18 in view of the rising pollution
Smog-covered India Gate seen on Wednesday morning
A worker sprays water outside Millenium Park on the Ring Road to reduce smog
Office goers drive through the smog at Punjabi Bagh flyover with air pollution worsening in the national capital.
Vehicular emissions and stubble burning are being held responsible for the air pollution