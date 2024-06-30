In Pics: Celebrations In Cricket-Crazy India After T20 World Cup Win

Chants of 'India, India' reverberated in air as crowds in different parts of the country.

Celebrations erupted across cricket-crazy India on Saturday night as the national team clinched the T20 World Cup title. India secured victory over South Africa by a margin of 7 runs in the final match held at Kensington Oval, Barbados, marking their first ICC title in 11 years.

Chants of 'India, India' filled the air as jubilant fans flooded city centres nationwide to cheer for the 'Men in Blue'.

In Delhi, a large number of people gathered at India Gate to celebrate the occasion.

Photo Credit: PTI

In Mumbai , fans were seen dancing to the beats of drums, and out on roads, many revellers climbed atop vehicles.

Photo Credit: PTI

Nagpur witnessed a massive turnout to commemorate the ICC tournament triumph, while Kolkata's streets glowed with firecrackers and echoed with the shouts and whistles of exuberant supporters.

Photo Credit: PTI

Photo Credit: PTI

Euphoric scenes were witnessed outside the state secretariat in Hyderabad as fireworks dazzled the sky. People climbed on top trucks, cars, and other vehicles which honked cheerily.

Photo Credit: PTI

Social media platforms were inundated with congratulatory messages and images capturing the festive fervor, as the star-studded Indian team showcased their mettle to outplay South Africa in a fiercely contested final that kept fans on edge until the last moment. It was a fitting finale to the biggest T20 World Cup featuring a record 20 teams, which created quite a buzz in United States, the joint tournament hosts with West Indies.

Captain Rohit Sharma joined opening partner Virat Kohli in quitting T20 Internationals shortly after the team's victory. Kohli, 35, produced a match-winning knock of 76 in his final international game in this format to set up India's win in a see-saw final that went down to the wire.