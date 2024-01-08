In Pics: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Illuminated At Night

The pictures of inner sanctum, of temple show the beauty and radiance of Ram Temple during nighttime.

The Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust shared pictures of the Ram Temple premises in the nighttime. The pictures show the pace at which the construction of the much-awaited temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram is being carried on.

The pictures of the inner sanctum, of the temple show the beauty and radiance of the Ram Temple during nighttime.

The night time illumination lights up the entire premises and the beauty of the temple gets highlighted even more so.

Here is the panoramic view of Jatayu's statue installed on Kuber Fort at the Ram Temple premises in Ayodhya.

According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth, the Ram Mandir is a three-storied shrine, with each floor standing at a height of 20 feet. It has a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya is getting decked up for the "Pran Pratishtha" at the temple on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Over 7,000 people are on the invitee list of the temple trust - Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra - and they include cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and billionaire industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, according to official sources.

The invitation cards are being delivered to guests.