In Pics: 10 Years Of PM Modi's Symbolic Headgears On Independence Day

Over the last decade, his unique headgears for Independence Day celebrations have garnered attention.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation for its 78th Independence Day celebrations on August 15. Over the last decade, his unique headgears for Independence Day celebrations, in an attempt to represent the cultural diversity of India, have generated attention as well as recognition.

Here are some of the memorable headgears worn by PM Modi on Independence Day in the last 10 years:

In 2014, PM Modi sported a traditional Rajasthani turban for his first address to the nation as Prime Minister. The turban was in a vibrant mix of shades of orange, yellow and green.

Photo Credit: ANI

In 2015, PM Modi chose a turban with its trail extending to his ankles. The turban, predominantly yellow, had multiple criss-cross lines of various hues etched on it.

Photo Credit: ANI

In 2016, PM Modi wore a bright pink and yellow turban with a tie-dye pattern.

Photo Credit: ANI

In 2017, PM Modi had yet another yellow turban with shades of scarlet, and intricate geometric patterns on it.

Photo Credit: ANI

For the Independence Day celebrations in 2018, PM Modi donned a saffron turban with red patterns and an all-white attire. This time, he also had a white stole with a dark, intricate border.

Photo Credit: ANI

In 2019, PM Modi put on a variegated turban with neat multicolour pleats on one side. This time too, he had a stole with a vibrant, eye-catching border.

Photo Credit: ANI

In 2020, PM Modi had his saffron and cream turban, complimenting the orange and white scarf draped over his shoulders for his Independence Day address to the nation amid the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic.

Photo Credit: ANI

In 2021, PM Modi wore a saffron turban with a flowy pink trail. He also wore a white kurta paired with a blue jacket and a white scarf to add to the look.

Photo Credit: ANI

For the 2022 Independence Day celebrations, PM Modi had a tricolour turban with white and green stripes, symbolic of the Indian national flag.

Photo Credit: ANI

In 2023, PM Modi wore a multicoloured bandhani print Rajasthani turban, pleated into shades of yellow, orange, violet, green and red.

Photo Credit: ANI

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi's headgears on Independence Day celebrations have mostly been dominated with vibrant shades of yellow, red and saffron, these myriad patterns in his distinct headgears stand out every year as a significant attempt on the PM's part to honour the cultural ethos of the nation.

(With inputs from ANI)