In Nirav Modi Probe, Investigators To Ask 6 Countries For Info: 10 Points

Enforcement Directorate may seek non-bailable arrest warrants against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will issue letters rogatory to six countries to identify overseas businesses and assets of diamond trader Nirav Modi, accused in the Rs 11,400-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and who is absconding. Letters rogatory are documents that make a request for information through a foreign court. The Central Bureau of Investigation has meanwhile issued "look out circulars" against 10 senior executives from companies belonging to Nirav Modi and his uncle and promoter of Gitanjali gems Mehul Choksi. These executives too are suspected to have left the country, the CBI said.