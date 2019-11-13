In New Twitter Bio, Devendra Fadnavis Calls Himself....

This is the second time that Devendra Fadnavis had changed his Twitter bio.

Days after he resigned as the chief minister of Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis today changed his Twitter bio for the second time since the state election results were announced. In the new bio, the former chief minister calls himself "Maharashtra's Sevak".

Maharashtra was placed under President's Rule on Tuesday after a report from Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to the centre that none of the three parties he had invited since Saturday - BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - could produce enough numbers to stake claim to power even 20 days after the October 24 state election results.

The 48-year-old BJP leader, who was confident of a second term as the chief minister, resigned last week as ally Shiv Sena stuck to its demand of a "50:50 deal".

With no sign of a new government and his BJP and its ally Shiv Sena no closer to forming one together, Mr Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to hand in his resignation on November 8.

"In the past 15 days, the statements by the Shiv Sena or their demands, we have never promised any rotational chief ministership. There was no discussion to give the Sena two-and-a-half years to rule, at least in my presence, and I was there in the entire meeting," he had said, dismissing all the claims by Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray after election results were announced.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member house and along with the Sena's 56, had 161 - enough and more to take power.

Soon after quitting as the chief minister, Mr Fadnavis had updated his Twitter bio to ''caretaker chief minister'' from ''Chief Minister''.

