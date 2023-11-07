In New Complaint, Lawyer Accuses Mahua Moitra Of Trespassing, Intimidating Staff

Three weeks after writing to the Delhi Police commissioner claiming that he anticipated a threat to his life, the Supreme Court lawyer who had alleged that Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra had accepted bribes from a businessman to ask questions in parliament, has now written to the police and accused her of trespassing and intimidating his staff.

Lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, whom Ms Moitra has called a "jilted ex", had written to the CBI and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claiming that the Trinamool MP had taken bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament. These complaints led to the current Lok Sabha Ethics Committee probe against Ms Moitra.

In his letter to the station house officer of the Hauz Khas police station on Tuesday, Mr Dehadrai said that Ms Moitra had gone to his house unannounced on November 5 and 6, days after she appeared before the ethics committee.

“Given her past history of filing fraudulent criminal complaints against me (24.03.2023 and 23.09.2023) and falsely alleging offences such as trespass, and criminal intimidation, and thereafter withdrawing the same in writing (on 04.10.2023), it is a grave cause for concern to me. There is every possibility that Smt. Moitra might intentionally come to my residential premises with the sole objective of filing further fraudulent complaints against me,” Mr Dehadrai wrote.

'Cause Of Concern'

Mr Dehadrai was reportedly in a relationship with the Trinamool MP and they have allegedly not been on the best terms since they parted ways. One of the reasons for the friction between them is their pet dog, a Rottweiler named Henry. Both have accused the other of 'stealing' Henry and a battle for his custody is being fought in court. The dog is currently with Ms Moitra.

"I have previously informed the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, on 19.10.2023 and then on 21.10.2023 regarding these fraudulent and bogus complaints which Ms. Moitra had foisted on me with the objective of using them as leverage to force/compel me to handover the custody of my pet dog, and I have also flagged to the Commissioner the very serious threat to my life which I anticipate on account of the Complaints filed by me with CBI against Smt. Moitra and her associates / accomplices," the letter said.

The lawyer said that, in this context, her coming to his residence was a "grave cause for concern" for him as it intimidates his staff. He also asked why someone who claimed an acrimonious past with me would go to his residence for two days in a row.