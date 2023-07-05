Ajit Pawar Outplays Uncle Sharad In NCP Race, Stakes Claim To Party Symbol

Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government in Maharashtra over the weekend.

Amid a battle over legislators of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) rebel leader Ajit Pawar, the new Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, submitted a request to the Election Commission of India staking claim to the party's name and symbol, outflanking his uncle and party chief Sharad Pawar.

The Election Commission has registered a "dispute case" sources said, as Ajit Pawar claimed the support of over 40 MLAs and MPs in his support, according to news agency PTI. The NCP has 53 legislators in Maharashtra.

The Election Commission is now set to adjudicate the factional dispute within the NCP, founded by 83-year-old Sharad Pawar in 1999. The Election Commission is also expected to issue a notice to Sharad Pawar to respond to Ajit Pawar's plea, as per Election Commission sources.

The ECI, in the coming days, will likely process applications from both factions, asking the sides to exchange the respective documents they submitted before the commission.

The internal split in the NCP emerged on Sunday when Ajit Pawar, along with nine other MLAs, joined the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government in Maharashtra, with all ten being sworn in as ministers during a surprise cabinet expansion. Asserting his leadership of the "real NCP," Ajit Pawar has drawn the support of senior party leaders like Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, and Dilip Walse Patil.

However, Sharad Pawar has also asserted his claim as the leader of the "real NCP," expelling Mr Patel and Lok Sabha member Sunil Tatkare from the party for "anti-party activities." Sharad Pawar's faction has additionally requested the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to disqualify the nine MLAs who joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government.

At a meeting convened by Ajit Pawar at the Mumbai Education Trust in Bandra, senior party leader Chhagan Bhujbal defended the faction's move. "More than 40 MLAs and MLCs are with us," Mr Bhujbal told reporters. "We did not take the oath just like that."

Despite the ongoing strife, Mr Bhujbal expressed the faction's willingness to reunite with Sharad Pawar, provided certain internal adjustments were made. "We are ready to come back to you once you sideline [your close aides]. We will come back to you then," Mr Bhujbal said.