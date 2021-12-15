In Nagaland, Protests Against Army Grow After Botched Op That Killed 14

Nagaland Killings: The incident has led to mounting calls for the repeal of AFSPA in the state.

The protests in Nagaland against the Armed forces over last week's killing of 14 civilians in a botched operation are now spreading across the state.

After a boycott call by Konyak Union, the top body of the Konyak Naga tribe that dominated the district, another organisation that represents Naga tribes of five districts has declared "non-cooperation" with the security forces until their demands are fulfilled and justice is delivered to the victims of the civilian killings.

As part of the non-cooperation movement, Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) resolved to "abstain from any National celebrations, or such activities; non-participation in Army civic programmes; non-attendance to any of their official invitations, and not to allow any recruitment drive within Eastern Nagaland area."

In a statement, ENPO, which represents Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire and Noklak districts, has also demanded that the security personnel who were involved in the botched operation killings of 14 innocent civilians on December 4 and 5 in Mon district should be booked under the relevant law of the country and be brought under civil court for trial.

The organization also asserted that Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in the Parliament on December 6 in regard to the Oting killings, where he had stated that the security forces fired in self-defense, should be withdrawn. Another key demand of the organisation includes scrapping of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1958 from the entire North Eastern states.

The release also stated that a public rally would be held in all the tribal headquarters on December 16 to protest the killings and demand for justice. The meeting also resolved to write to the state government to immediately set up the Nagaland State Human Rights Commission.

Fourteen villagers and a soldier died in Mon district in the December 4 Army operation that went horribly wrong. A police FIR has said the Army's 21 Para Special Forces "blankly opened fire".

The Army has expressed deep regret for the "unfortunate loss of lives" and said the matter would be investigated at the "highest level". Today the Army said the violence began after a member of the elite 21 Para Special Forces believed there was a hunting rifle in the truck carrying the civilians.

The incident has led to mounting calls for the repeal of the hugely controversial AFSPA in the state.

"Every year the centre extends AFSPA in Nagaland saying it is a 'disturbed area'... but all the armed groups are in ceasefire and part of peace talks. So why extend it?" Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had said.