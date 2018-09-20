In Nagaland, Mob Tries To Enter Jail In Search Of Murder Accused

Following the incident, police tightened security in and around Kohima town. (Representational)

A section of people from a rally ransacked vehicles and tried to forcefully enter a local jail on Wednesday suspecting that two persons accused of murdering a policeman are lodged there, police said.

The incident occurred after a group of participants of the rally taken out to protest the killing of the police inspector submitted a memorandum to the chief minister's office demanding severe punishment for the accused.

A mob tried to break into the Kohima District Jail demanding that the accused be handed over to them, police said adding that some other rallyists and administrative officials thwarted the effort.

They, however, damaged an SUV and a motorbike parked in front of the jail. Later, the police tightened security in and around Kohima town.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Kohima, Tali, said the two accused are not in that jail but elsewhere.

Police Inspector Neiphretuo Metsieo had gone missing on September 7 while returning from Kohima to his camp in Pfutsero sub-division of Phek district. His body was recovered in a jungle on September 15.

A man and a woman were arrested from Ukhrul in Manipur and Guwahati in Assam respectively in connection with the killing, police said.

Earlier, a public procession was organized by Angami Public Organisation, the Angami Youth Organization and Chiechama Village Council, the village of the victim.

The speakers of the rally demanded severe punishment for the accused.

The rallyists then submitted a memorandum to the chief minister's office demanding proper investigation into the murder and immediate installation of modern CCTV cameras in all the exit and entry points of Kohima.