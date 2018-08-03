25 Lakh Trail Reaches Sonia Gandhi Aide Ahmed Patel's House: Probe Agency

Ahmed Patel's office said charges are "baseless just like charges against him in Augusta Chopper case

It seems another top Congress leader may be heading to Enforcement Directorate headquarters soon. The centre's lead financial crimes probe agency today told a Delhi court that it had evidence of Rs 25 lakh, suspected to be bribe, delivered to the residence of Ahmed Patel, the top aide of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Before Mr Patel, the Enforcement Directorate had questioned and chargesheeted top Congress leader P Chidambaram in Aircel Maxis case.

An accused, Ranjit Patel, also known as Johny, will again be produced in court tomorrow where the agency will argue they need 15 days of his custody because he is being non-cooperative. However, in a startling revelation, they said that they had recorded the statement of a man called Rakesh Chandra who had acted as the delivery boy for Rs 25 lakh cash to 23, Mother Teresa Crescent Road. This is the official residence of Ahmed Patel who is also a Rajya Sabha lawmaker.

Mr Patel's office told NDTV the charges are "baseless just like the charges against him in the Augusta VIP Chopper case." Enforcement Directorate officials had also previously reported that they had found links also with his son Faisal Patel and his son-in-law in the case.

The Sterling Biotech company is facing investigations by both the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI due to bad loans from Andhra Bank of Rs 5,000 crore. IT raids in 2011 had led to a diary which allegedly showed a list of payoffs and that has become the basis of the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering case. Enforcement Directorate officials told the court that they not only had a witness statement but also "telephonic chats and financial transactions" in the case.

When NDTV asked if they would be questioning Ahmed Patel soon, Enforcement Directorate officials refused to comment.