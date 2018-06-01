Enforcement Directorate Attaches Sterling Biotech's Properties Worth Rs 4,700 Crore Agency has attached properties of Sterling Biotech in Mumbai and Ahmedabad under the sections of Prevention of Money laundering Act, (PMLA), 2002.

An ED official told IANS, the agency has attached properties of Sterling Biotech in Mumbai and Ahmedabad under the sections of Prevention of Money laundering Act, (PMLA), 2002.



The CBI has booked Sterling Biotech, its directors Chetan Jayantilal Sandesara, Dipti Chetan Sandesara, Rajbhushan Omprakash Dixit, Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara and Vilas Joshi, Chartered Accountant Hemant Hathi, Anup Prakash Garg and some unidentified persons in connection with the alleged bank fraud.



Sterling Biotech had taken loans of over Rs 5,000 crore from a consortium of banks led by Andhra Bank which had turned into non-performing assets. Total pending dues of the group companies were Rs 5,383 crore as on December 31, 2016, said the CBI FIR.



The ED said that during the probe, it found that "certain entries" in a diary seized by the Income Tax Department in 2011 showed cash payments amounting to Rs 1.52 crore made to one "Garg, Director, Andhra Bank" between 2008 and 2009 by the Sandesara brothers.



On January 13, the ED arrested Garg. The agency also arrested a Delhi-based businessman Gagan Dhawan in connection with the case in November 2017.



