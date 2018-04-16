In Mecca Masjid Blast Case, Judge Who Acquitted All 5 Accused Resigns Justice Ravinder Reddy this morning declared that all five accused in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast, would be acquitted for lack of evidence.

Judge Ravinder Reddy, who delivered the verdict in the 11-year-old case on Monday afternoon, stunned everyone by resigning on the same day. He has reportedly cited person reasons.



He said all five men had been acquitted because the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had failed to establish their role in the attack in which nine people were killed and over 50 injured during Friday prayers at the historic mosque. In 11 years, over 200 witnesses were examined by the court and over 400 documents were exhibited.

Justice Reddy had earlier said the National Investigation Agency had failed to prove anyone's guilt.



Hyderabad lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi raised questions and called it an "intriguing" move. Judge who gave acquittal to all accused in Mecca Masjid Blast RESIGNS very intriguing and I am surprised with the Lordship decision - Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 16, 2018 Ten people allegedly belonging to right wing organisations had been named as the accused. One of them, Sunil Joshi, a former RSS member like Aseemanand, was murdered.



The acquittals today were seized by the BJP, which taunted the Congress saying it had been proved that there is "no such thing as saffron terror". The term was used in 2010 by then home minister P Chidambaram of the Congress.



But the Congress said neither its president Rahul Gandhi nor any other party leader ever used the term "saffron terror".



