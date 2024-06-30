In Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi Talks Of New Campaign To Honour Mothers

This was his first 'Mann Ki Baat' after taking charge as the Prime Minister for a third consecutive term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today resumed his monthly radio programme, 'Mann ki Baat', days after taking charge as the Prime Minister for a third consecutive term.

PM Modi's last 'Mann Ki Baat' was aired on February 25, before the poll schedule was announced. The BJP-led NDA won 292 seats and prevailed over the Opposition alliance, INDIA, which bagged 232 seats.

In today's 'Mann ki Baat', PM Modi said the 2024 general election was the biggest election in the world. "Such a big election has never taken place in any country in the world. More than 65 crore people voted in the election," he said.

He also thanked voters for re-electing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the elections. "People reposed their unbreakable trust in the Constitution and democratic process in the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

The Lok Sabha elections were held from April 19 to June 1 in seven phases. The counting took place on June 4.

PM Modi talked about the Centre's new campaign - 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' - to honour mothers by planting a tree. "I have also planted a tree in the name of my mother and I have appealed to all the countrymen to plant a tree to honour their mothers," he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about Indian athletes who will be competing in the Paris Olympics next month. He noted that Indian athletes have participated in more than 900 international competitions.

The country expects its players to put up an excellent performance in the Paris Olympics, he said while urging the people to use 'cheer4Bharat' hashtag to motivate them.