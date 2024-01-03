In Manipur, 24-Hour Shutdown, 1 More Killed, And AFSPA Looms Large

Kuki groups had called a 24-hour shutdown in protest against Manipur Police

There is tension in parts of Manipur again after recent incidents of violence. Chief Minister N Biren Singh has also warned troublemakers that they would be responsible if the Centre decides to reimpose the stringent Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or AFSPA, in valley areas.

A fifth person died during treatment today after he was shot on Monday night in Lilong. He was a driver who caught a stray bullet while he was returning home. A special investigation team is looking into the Lilong incident.

In areas where the Kuki tribes are a majority, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) had called for 24-hour shutdown till Wednesday midnight.

The shutdown was in protest against alleged atrocities of the state police, which the Kuki tribes have been demanding to be removed from the hill areas where the Kuki tribes live.

The Chief Minister said he was "highly upset" with the violence in Manipur and elements who add to tensions will be held responsible for any stringent government action, including the reimposition of AFSPA.

"This is too much. Another incident happened in Kakching where a person was beaten to death. I appealed earlier not to take the law into your hands. If ever there is any suspicion or action you want it done, inform the police or any authorities to act accordingly. What is the reason for you to take the law in your hands?" Mr Singh told reporters, while appealing to the public to not take to violence.

"This situation can't be tolerated any longer. Besides, the central government will not remain a silent spectator," Mr Singh added, indicating at the possibility of AFSPA reimposition.