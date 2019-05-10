In Maharashtra Inter-Caste Couple Case, FIR Registered Against Family

Priyanka Shete, 19, wrote the letter to the women's body seeking registration of an FIR.

An FIR has been registered after Pune woman sought National Commission for Women's help to deal with her family fearing their violent backlash for being in a relationship with a man from the scheduled caste community.

Priyanka Shete, 19, wrote the letter to the women's body seeking registration of an FIR against her uncle and cousins. Following this, an FIR was registered on Thursday against three people at Pune's Talegaon Dabhade police station.

"In the FIR, the 19-year-old Priyanka Shete has mentioned that her family has been threatening to kill her as she wants to get married to a person who belongs to lower caste. We have registered an FIR against three persons of her family and further investigation is underway," the police said.

The FIR has been registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code including wrongful confinement, assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication.

Earlier Ms Shete had sought protection under Article 21 of the Constitution, which assures personal liberty to every citizen, because her family was opposed to their relationship.

A petition filed in the court said she is a second-year student of LLB, who fell in love with her classmate Viraj Awghade. However, her parents allegedly started harassing and torturing her and also threatened to kill her boyfriend. Therefore, she attempted suicide by consuming a heavy dose of medicine on February 26, 2019.



Advocate Nitin Satpute, who represented the woman in court, said that the police did not make arrangements for her security despite receiving a request.

"What we see here is a clear violation of the Supreme Court's order in the Lata Singh vs State of Uttar Pradesh case. In any situation where a couple comes under threat for planning an inter-caste marriage, it is the duty of the state to protect their lives. Nobody can stop their marriage. In fact, the government offers Rs 50,000 for inter-caste marriages, especially if the groom belongs to the lower caste. But the police here seemed least bothered to protect this couple, forcing us to approach the court," he had told NDTV.

