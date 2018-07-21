In Madhya Pradesh, Teen Commits Suicide After She Was Allegedly Gangraped

Teenager allegedly gangraped at Sagar in Madhya Pradesh. Police probe underway

A teenager committed suicide on Friday after she was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar. The police have arrested the three accused. The 16-year-old's alleged gangrape comes days after a Special Investigation Team was constituted to investigate the gang-rape of an eight-year-old girl in Mandsaur on June 27.

"A case has been registered and all accused have been arrested. Further investigations are underway," said Satendra Singh, senior police officer in Sagar.

Reports suggest the teenager had gone to the fields in the evening, when the three men caught her and dragged her to an unoccupied room nearby, and allegedly gangraped her. The girl's brother, who is disabled, tried to free her but the men thrashed him, said the police.

The girl, later, allegedly hung herself from the ceiling with her dupatta, says her family.

Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of rape cases according to data published by the National Crime Records Bureau in 2016. There were 4,882 rape cases in Madhya Pradesh followed by 4,816 in Uttar Pradesh the NCRB data said.

Taking note of the increasing number of rapes in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had requested Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, to look into the issue of expediting rape trials by setting up fast-track courts.

Mr Singh had said that an arrangement should be made in the current system to give high priority to such cases. The Madhya Pradesh Assembly had unanimously passed a Bill in December last year, awarding death penalty to those found guilty of raping girls aged 12 and below.