Woman Chops Off Her Tongue, Offers It At A Temple In Madhya Pradesh

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old woman chopped off her tongue and offered it at a village temple in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.



Guddi Tomar, a devotee of Goddess Durga, suddenly chopped off her tongue and offered it at the Bijasen Mata temple in Tarsama village, about 50 km from Morena district. Following this, she fell unconscious.



The woman's husband, Ravi Tomar, said his wife had been visiting the Bijasen temple every day in the morning and evening since they got married.



"We have three sons. My wife is an ardent devotee of Goddess Durga. She suddenly sliced off her tongue yesterday afternoon when she was offering prayers at the temple," he said.



Following the incident, people present in the temple took her to Morena's district hospital where she is undergoing treatment, Porsa police station in-charge Atul Singh said.



The police officer said the woman took the step out of her own "faith and belief".



This is not the first time that such an incident is reported. In 2016, an 11-year-old girl cut off her tongue with a knife and 'offered' it to Lord Shiva in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh.

