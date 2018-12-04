In Madhya Pradesh, Ministers To Not Be Allowed In Counting Centres

Congress workers had protested the delay in EVMs reaching the collection centres in Madhya Pradesh.

No Central or state ministers will be allowed to enter counting centres in Madhya Pradesh on December 11, when the counting for the assembly elections will take place, a top election official said on Tuesday.

According to an announcement by the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)'s office, the ministers will be allowed entry in the only those counting centres from where they are contesting elections.

Citing the Election Commission directive in this regard, the CEO's office said the ministers' security guards will also not be allowed inside the voting centres.

Also, since the ministers have armed security personnel with them, they will not be nominated as an election agent or calculation agent for any candidate.