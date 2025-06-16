MP Board Supplementary Exam For Class 10, 12 To Begin Tomorrow, Details Here

MP Board Supplementary Exam 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPOBSE) is set to conduct the supplementary examinations for Class 10 and 12 from tomorrow, June 16. Both the supplementary examinations will be held in the morning session, from 9 AM to 12 PM.

The supplementary examinations for Class 10 will be conducted over a span of 10 days, from June 16 to June 26, 2025. For Class 12, the examinations will continue until July 5, 2025.

MP Board Supplementary Exam 2025: Subjects Included

The supplementary examination for Class 10 will be held for a number of subjects including Hindi, Urdu, English, Science, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Social Science and Nationals Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF).

The Class 12 subjects for supplementary examinations include Hindu, Urdu, Marathi, English, Mathematics, NSQF, Physics, Chemistry, Economics etc.

MP Board Supplementary Exam 2025: Details On The Marksheet

The result marksheet for the MP supplementary examinations will include the following details:

Student's name

Roll number

Date of birth

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Percentage

Result status (Pass/Fail).



