In Madhya Pradesh Manifesto, BJP Promises 100 Units Of Power For Rs 100

The manifesto was released by BJP President JP Nadda and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. One of the key promises made by the party, which is looking for another term in the state, is providing every house with 100 units of electricity for Rs 100.

Cylinders for Ujjwala Yojana and Ladli Behna beneficiaries will be given for Rs 450. Under the Ladli Behna Yojna, Rs 1,250 is credited to the accounts of eligible women every month.

Free education will also be provided to girls from poor families till the time they finish their post-graduation.

The BJP has promised procurement of wheat at Rs 2,700 and paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal from farmers.