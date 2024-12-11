In Madhya Pradesh, Dalit Groom's Happy Day Turns Violent Over Horse In Wedding Procession

Violence visited a Dalit family's wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district Tuesday, underlining the spectre of caste-based discrimination that continues to haunt India.

The conflict, in this case, was sparked after the groom's family wanted to include a horse-drawn carriage in the wedding procession, to which the so-called upper castes in the area objected.

The procession began smoothly, although the driver had to be persuaded to allow the groom to ride in the carriage. The situation took a violent turn after wedding festivities were completed.

As the carriage and the driver, and three young men looking after the horse were returning, they were ambushed by a mob led by one Ratnesh Thakur. The attackers vandalised the carriage and assaulted the wedding guests; according to them they were also threatened at gunpoint.

And then, a moment that emphasised the attackers' cruelty, the horse was also beaten.

"We were told not to take the wedding procession near houses of the Ahirwar community... but some local leaders told us there would be no problem. The procession took place without incident... we even received our payment. But then on the way back three men stopped."

Three others joined the attackers and one of them pointed a gun at us, Rahul Rajak, one of those attacked, said. "They beat us up, broke our carriage and car, and even took our money."

After the attack the victims sought medical aid at a district hospital before filing a complaint with the local police. Anand Ahirwal, the officer in-charge, confirmed a case had been filed.

"Legal action will be taken based on facts uncovered during the investigation," he said.

The incident is in stark contrast to one that happened in February two years ago.

VIDEO | 100 Cops Guard Dalit Groom As He Rides Horse In Madhya Pradesh

A police constable stopped from riding a horse to his wedding eventually managed to do just that - but under the protection of his colleagues. This was in Chhatarpur district, and it was the third case in a month in the state when a Dalit groom was stopped from riding a horse.

Across India too this is not the first time a Dalit groom has been attacked for riding a horse during a wedding ceremony; in Gujarat in February four men attacked a Dalit groom.

READ | Dalit Groom Beaten For Riding Horse In Wedding Procession In Gujarat

The groom was riding a horse in a procession of around 100 people. He was going to the bride's house in the village when a man on a motorcycle dragged him off the horse and slapped him.

Three more persons joined him and all four started abusing and threatening the victim.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.