In Letter To Arun Jaitley, Manish Sisodia Seeks Postponement Of GST Meet

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, demanding postponement of GST Council meeting to be held through video-conference on Wednesday.
In his letter to Mr Jaitley, Mr Sisodia said that both the agenda items - special scheme for real estate sector and single rate of tax on lottery -- are of crucial nature and requires detailed discussion before arriving at a considered decision on the matters.
Mr Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that "crucial issues" cannot be discussed through a video conference and conveying of a physical meeting is important to take a consolidated decision.
"I would, therefore, request to kindly postpone the proposed 33rd meeting through video-conference and call for a physical meeting at an appropriate date," he said.
A state ministerial panel set up to review tax rate on lottery Monday favoured a uniform GST rate of either 18 per cent or 28 per cent -- a final call on which would be taken by the GST Council at its meeting on Wednesday.
Currently, a state-organised lottery attracts 12 per cent GST while a state-authorised lottery attracts 28 per cent tax.