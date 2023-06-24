'In Last 9 Years, We Have Taken Beautiful Journey Together': PM Modi On India-US Ties

PM Modi expressed his gratitude to Kamala Harris and Secretary Blinken for this grand welcome.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time) highlighted the accomplishments in the India-US relationship over the past nine years during a luncheon hosted by the US State Department.

"In 2014 during my visit to the US, President Biden who was at the US State Dept at the time defined India-US friendship as "A promise over the horizon." In the last 9 years, we have taken a long and beautiful journey together in areas of defence, emerging technologies & trade. We are progressing as we work in the frameworks of Quad and I2U2. India and US can be seen working together," said PM Modi.

He said that the melodious song of relations between India and America had been threaded with the tunes of people-to-people ties.

"Bharat aur America ke sambandhon ki madhur geetmala, people to people ties ke suron se piroyi gayi hai. We get to see examples of these relations at every step," said PM Modi.

Speaking about US Vice President Kamala Harris, who joined him along with US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken at the luncheon, PM Modi said she is an inspiration for women in India and across the world.

He acknowledged her mother's journey from India to America in 1958 and the strong ties she maintained with her homeland.

"Your achievements are a major inspiration not only for the US but also for women in India and across the world," PM Modi told US Vice President.

He said that Vice President Kamala Harris's mother came to America from India in 1958, at that time most people did not have a phone, so she used to send letters to her family members by writing with her own hand, she never let the ties with India break.

"I would like to thank VP Kamala Harris and Secretary Blinken for this grand welcome. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to you for your warm words. I am delighted to be before you again at the State Department," said PM Modi.

He lauded the Indo-US friendship and the peace and prosperity of the citizens of India and America.

"In the last 3 days, I participated in numerous meetings. In all these meetings, one thing was common. Everyone agreed that friendship and cooperation should further deepen between the people of India and the US," said PM Modi.

PM Narendra Modi raises a toast to India-US friendship and to the peace and prosperity of the citizens of India and the US.

"The achievements we have reached today are the result of your tireless hard work, for which I thank all of you from the bottom of my heart," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also met top CEOs and Chairmen from the US and India at the White House earlier today.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Reliance Industries Chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani, Zerodha & True Beacon Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath and several others were present during the hi-tech handshake event with top CEOs of the US and India at the White House.

PM Modi will also address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC.

