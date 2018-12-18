In Karnataka's Prasad Poisoning Case, Number Of Dead Rises To 15

Over 90 people are still being treated at hospitals in Mysuru and some of them are in critical condition

One more woman died at a hospital in Mysuru today, taking the number of dead in the case of poisoned devotional offering or prasad at a temple in Chamarajnagar in southern Karnataka to 15.

On Friday, prasad had been served at a Maramma temple in Hanur, resulting in the death of 11 people on the same day. Over 90 people are still being treated at hospitals in Mysuru and some of them are in critical condition.

Police on Monday confirmed that tests on the food had indicated the presence of pesticide. Inspector General of Police, southern range, said "the poison belongs to the organophosphorus family."

Doctors in Mysuru had told NDTV, even before the test results were in, that the patients were responding to treatment that is usually given in cases of pesticide poisoning.

It is believed that the pesticide was deliberately introduced and that a rivalry over the running of the temple could have led to the alleged crime.

The poisoning incident was raised in the state Assembly which is in session by Karnataka by Home Minister, Dr G Parameshwara. Chief H D Kumaraswamy had announced on Friday that Rs 5 lakh would be given to the families of the deceased and that all medical treatment would be taken care of by the state government.

The state Congress unit had also said it would give 1 lakh rupees to the bereaved families. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against seven people and the investigation is still on.