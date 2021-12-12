In Karnataka, Right Wing Activists Set Christian Religious Books On Fire

The incident in Kolar is the 38th attack on religious minorities in Karnataka in the last 12 months

Right-wing activists have set fire to Christian religious books in Kolar in Karnataka, alleging conversions by the church in the latest communal attack against Christians in Karnataka. No arrest has been made in the case. The police have said the Christian community was warned. No member of the right-wing groups has been arrested.

The incident took place when representatives of the community were going door-to-door as part of a preaching drive.

They were intercepted and questioned by members of the right-wing groups, who then snatched the books and set them on fire.

The incident in Kolar is the 38th attack on religious minorities in Karnataka in the last 12 months. There has been a wave of such attacks since the BJP-led state government started considering a Bill to ban forcible religious conversions.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Bill will be placed for discussion in the Winter Session of the state assembly and this was to avoid the forced conversions that are rampant in the state.