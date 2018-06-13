Car Falls Into Deep Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir, Armyman, 1 Other Dead

Soon after receiving the information, local police and volunteers of Indian Red Cross Society reached the spot and took out the bodies.
Mohammad Iqbal, the Territorial Army Jawan, was driving his newly-bought car from Ramban to his home in Banihal town along with two other locals. Near Kela Morh in Ramban district, he lost control over the vehicle and it fell into an over 200-feet gorge, a police official said.
The army Jawan and Mohammad Ramzan, a civilian, died on the spot, while another person, Mohammad Hanief, was critically injured.
Hanief was taken to Government Medical College Hospital Jammu for specialized treatment, they said.
On Monday, a tanker driver and the helper were killed when their vehicle fell into a gorge at Mehar in Ramban district.