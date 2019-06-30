On Video, Madhya Pradesh Patient Dragged To X-Ray Room On Bedsheet

The video shows the staff pulling on one end of the bedsheet as he takes the patient to the X-ray room. The incident took place at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur.

All India | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: June 30, 2019 19:00 IST
Soon after the incident was reported, the medical college dean ordered an inquiry


Jabalpur: 

A patient at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur was dragged to the X-Ray room on a bedsheet, a video posted by news agency ANI showed. A woman, apparently related to the patient, is seen following behind as the patient was being dragged in a semi-conscious state by a hospital staff, in what is yet another case of medical apathy.

The video shows the staff pulling on one end of the bedsheet as he takes the patient to the X-ray room. The incident took place at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur, about 300 km from state capital Bhopal. Soon after the incident was reported, the medical college dean ordered an inquiry.

"Three persons have been suspended. Inquiry underway and action will be taken," said Dr Navneet Saxena.

The incident comes amid intense scrutiny of the country's health care system, prompted by the death of over 160 children in Bihar suffering from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome.

The outbreak sparked a nationwide conversation about how India treats its poorest. India spends just over one per cent of its national income on health care -- one of the lowest in the world.



