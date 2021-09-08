Women Will Be Admitted To NDA, 'Historic Move': Centre To Supreme Court

Women candidates can apply for National Defence Academy courses, the centre said

In a historic move, the centre today told the Supreme Court that women will be admitted into the National Defence Academy (NDA) for permanent commission into India's armed forces. The government, however, said it needs some time to frame guidelines to pave the way for women to take NDA courses. The Supreme Court has given 10 days to the centre to reply.

"We are extremely glad to know that the armed forces themselves took the decision to induct women into the NDA. We know that reforms cannot happen in a day... The government will place timelines of the process and the course of action," the Supreme Court said today while hearing a petition for allowing women to take NDA and Naval Academy exams.