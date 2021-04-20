In Highest Single-Day Covid Spike, Delhi Reports 28,395 Cases, 277 Deaths

Delhi logged 19,430 recoveries in a day (File)

Delhi on Tuesday reported 28,395 coronavirus cases as it registered its biggest ever single-day spike. The city, worst-hit by the rapid second wave of infections, logged 277 deaths in a day. The national capital's active caseload has jumped to nearly 85,600.

The case positivity rate was a whopping 32.82 per cent on Tuesday. 86,526 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, according to the state government.

The national capital logged 19,430 recoveries in a day.

Due to the massive caseload, Delhi's health infrastructure is on the verge of collapse. The city is witnessing severe shortages of hospital beds, medicines and medical oxygen.

The oxygen situation in Delhi turned from severe to critical as some leading hospitals will run out of oxygen in hours if the stocks are not replenished.

"Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge the centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted today.

Mr Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia said oxygen in some hospitals will run out in 8-12 hours.

"We have been demanding for one week to increase the oxygen supply quota to Delhi, which the central government has to do. If oxygen does not reach the hospitals in sufficient quantity by tomorrow morning, there will be an outcry," he tweeted.

The Delhi High Court today pulled the centre for the shortage in oxygen. It said if medicines were not being sent to places that really needed them, "blood is on their hands".

India registered 1,761 Covid deaths on Tuesday, the biggest one-day spike, and over 2.59 lakh new cases.