In Haryana Gang Rape, No Lawyer Will Represent Accused: Mahapanchayat

In the police complaint registered at Kanina, police have identified three accused- Pankaj, Manish, and Nishu. Pankaj is a defence personnel stationed in Rajasthan.

All India | | Updated: September 18, 2018 03:49 IST
Nishu, one of the accused, in the case was arrested on Sunday. (File)

A mahapanchayat or congregation of panchayats of 25 villages, was held in Haryana's Kosli town in which a notice was issued that no practising lawyer would help any of the accused in the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old ex-CBSE topper last week.

The members of the panchayat will also meet the Bar Association in Chandigarh to appeal to lawyers not to help the accused. A letter has also been sent to Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya for stringent action to be taken sans further lapses.

The 19-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped after being drugged on Wednesday in one of the districts in Haryana. 

In the police complaint registered at Kanina, police have identified three accused- Pankaj, Manish, and Nishu. Pankaj is a defence personnel stationed in Rajasthan.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed the police to take stringent action against the accused in the case.    
 

