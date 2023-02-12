BJP Veteran Gets Governor Job As Party Fine-Tunes Rajasthan Poll Strategy

Mr Kataria wields considerable influence in the Mewar-Wagad region.

The elevation of Gulab Chand Kataria, leader of the opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, as the Governor of Assam effectively retires him from active politics in the state, and his area of influence, the Mewar-Wagad region of south Rajasthan.

Mr Kataria, at 78, is an active politician deeply rooted in the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He has always been a contender for the Chief Minister's post in Rajasthan, and was Home Minister in BJP-led governments in the state.

Gulab Chand Kataria and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje were initially rivals, but are now known to have a good working relationship.

Gulabji, as he is fondly known, being removed from the active politics of Rajasthan is the BJP's strategy to make way for a new leadership in the state, which goes to polls end of this year.

As MLA from Udaipur, Mr Kataria wields considerable influence in the Mewar-Wagad region.

Mewar borders Gujarat and has a sizeable tribal population, especially in districts like Banswara, Dungarpur, and Sirohi.

The 40-50 seats of Mewar are dominated by tribals, Rajputs, and the Jain community, which Mr Kataria belongs to.

These seats are crucial for the BJP in the upcoming state elections.