In Fresh India Provocation, Trudeau's 'Importance Of Upholding Law' Post

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he has discussed India "and the importance of upholding -- and respecting -- the rule of law" with Mohamed Bin Zayed, the President of the United Arab Emirates.

His post read: "On the phone today, His Highness @MohammedBinZayed and I spoke about the current situation in Israel. We expressed our deep concern and discussed the need to protect civilian life. We also spoke about India and the importance of upholding -- and respecting -- the rule of law.

On the phone today, His Highness @MohamedBinZayed and I spoke about the current situation in Israel. We expressed our deep concern and discussed the need to protect civilian life. We also spoke about India and the importance of upholding – and respecting – the rule of law. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 8, 2023

The comment comes amid a diplomatic row with India following Canada's allegation that Indian officials are involved in the murder of a Canadian citizen. Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, was the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force and one of India's most-wanted terrorists. India has strongly refuted the allegations.

Mr Trudeau's allegations -- made in the wake of the G20 meet in India last month -- had brought a cautious response from the US, caught between a close ally and an increasingly important partner.

National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson has said the administration was "deeply concerned" and called on India to cooperate with the Canadian investigation.

The spiralling row has seen Indian government asking Canada to downsize their diplomatic presence.

The two nations have also temporarily halted visa services for the other. The government also ejected a Canadian diplomat and issued a travel advisory about security risks in Canada in a tit-for-tat move.

Declaring that Canada's allegations are politically driven, the foreign ministry has said that the Canadian authorities have not provided any evidence.