Video: Coast Guard's Daring Aerial Rescue To Save 33 Stuck In Gujarat Floods

Amid heavy rains in Gujarat, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Wednesday saved 33 people stranded on rooftops in the flood-hit Kantol region of Porbandar. In a series of aerial rescue operations, the Coast Guard deployed its Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) to carry out missions amid adverse weather conditions.

Ten people were initially evacuated from a rooftop in Kantol, where they were stranded due to rapidly rising floodwaters. The helicopter crew, undeterred by the challenging weather, continued their rescue efforts, ultimately evacuating a total of 33 people from various low-lying areas.

@IndiaCoastGuard ALH helicopter brave adverse weather to evacuate 23 stranded people, taking total for the day to 33, in 4 back to back operations from rooftops in low-lying areas! Critical First Aid provided before uniting families with State Admin. #ICG#SaveLives… pic.twitter.com/cwZZ9GiCCx — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) August 28, 2024

@IndiaCoastGuard aerial rescue mission saves 10 lives stranded on a rooftop amidst rising waters in #Kantol, #Porbandar District! Helicopter evacuation braves adverse weather & strong winds, showcasing #ICG unwavering commitment to protecting lives! #ICG#RescueOperation… pic.twitter.com/qRqrpLfWIR — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) August 28, 2024

The rescued individuals were provided with critical first aid onboard the helicopter before being handed over to the state administration, where they were reunited with their families.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the ICG saved 13 fishermen stranded in a boat adrift off the coast of Gujarat on Tuesday. The fishing boat, 'Padmawati', suffered an engine breakdown due to rough weather and harsh sea conditions, leaving the crew helpless.

The ICG received an SOS message from the boat's owner and immediately sprang into action, deploying an ALH helicopter to assess the situation. Meanwhile, the ICGS Abheek was diverted for rescue operations, battling adverse weather and rough seas.

In a challenging night operation, the ship took the distressed boat under tow and safely brought it to Okha on Wednesday, reuniting all 13 crew members with their families.

Owner of Fishing Boat Padmawati alerted @IndiaCoastGuard District HQ, Okha about his boat disabled and drifting 15 kms into sea due to machinery breakdown in rough weather conditions off #Dwarka coast. With 13 lives at risk, #ICG swiftly deployed ship Abheek and ALH for rescue.… pic.twitter.com/Yrks2a1Vkg — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) August 28, 2024

Gujarat, for the past few days, has been grappling with devastating floods. Till now, 28 people have been reported dead and thousands displaced as heavy rainfall continues to batter the state. Vadodara and other areas are among the worst-hit, with many residents stranded in floodwaters.

The Indian Army has been deployed for relief and rescue operations, with helicopters and boats being used to evacuate those trapped. The state government has set up relief camps and distribution centres for food and other essential supplies.