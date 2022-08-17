In First Comments After Nitish Kumar's Switch, Lalu Yadav Targets PM Modi

Lalu Yadav had been in Delhi for the past few months. (File)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday slammed the BJP government at the centre as "dictatorial" and vowed to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power in the 2024 general elections.

He made the remarks when asked about the way forward for the 2024 polls.

The comments are his first since the 'Mahagathbandhan 2.0' government came to power in Bihar after the JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar dumped the BJP and joined hands with Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and other parties.

"We have to oust the dictatorial government (at the Centre). Modi ko hatana hai," he told reporters in New Delhi.

Asked about BJP leader Sushil Modi's allegations targeting the new 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance after the formation of the government, Lalu Yadav said, "Jhoontha aadmi hai (He is a liar). It's all wrong."

Later in the day, his daughter tweeted a picture of her along with Lalu Yadav in a plane and wrote, "Departing for Patna."

The 75-year-old politician had been admitted in AIIMS in Delhi in early July after suffering multiple fractures due to a fall and was later discharged. He recuperated at the home of his daughter Misa Bharti in Delhi.

Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister along with Tejashwi Yadav, who has been designated Deputy Chief Minister, last Wednesday, a day after the JD(U) snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA and joined hands with the RJD, the Congress and some other parties to form the 'Mahagathbandhan' government.