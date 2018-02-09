In Election Year, Karnataka Wants Speedy Fix To Mahadayi Row: 10 Points

The Mahadayi water sharing dispute has seen a wave of protests in Karnataka

New Delhi: Seeking an early resolution to the nearly four-decade-old Mahadayi water sharing dispute, the Karnataka government has said it's opposed to any more extensions to the central tribunal that's looking into the issue. In an election year, the state has already seen protests by pro-Kannada groups and farmer groups demanding a solution at the earliest. On Thursday, chief minister Siddaramaiah met representatives of all political parties, including the opposition BJP and JD(S). After the meeting, it was announced that all parties concurred with the government's decision that the tribunal should hold frequent hearings and settle the issue by August 20.