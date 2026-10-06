In Dehradun Triple Murder, Couple And House Help Killed With Screwdriver

A triple murder in Dehradun's Vishnu Lok Colony has left the area in shock after an elderly couple and their domestic help were found dead at their home. Police have detained a suspect in connection with the killings.

The victims have been identified as 80-year-old K S Kapoor, his 76-year-old wife Rajni Kapoor, and their 55-year-old domestic help, Tiliya Devi, who belonged to Darbhanga in Bihar. The attack took place in broad daylight, at around 3 pm, at House No. 16 in Vishnu Lok Colony, which falls under the jurisdiction of Dehradun's Raipur police station. All three were stabbed with a screwdriver.

According to a neighbour, Bharti Bhandari, she was at home around 3 pm when she heard a commotion coming from the Kapoors' house. When she stepped outside to check, she saw a young man attacking the domestic help with a screwdriver. As she raised an alarm, the attacker ran towards her, but the noise brought other neighbours rushing to the scene. The man then tried to flee, but was caught by a bystander sitting nearby and handed over to the police.

Dehradun SSP Pramendra Doval said information about the killing of the elderly couple in Vishnu Lok Colony, within the Raipur police station area, was received earlier in the day. He said a suspect has been detained and is being questioned, and that the motive behind the attack would be established soon.

According to the SSP, the case does not appear, at first glance, to be one of robbery. He said the detained individual was known to the family and had visited their home before. The exact circumstances surrounding the killings would only become clear once questioning is complete, he added.

Police said the matter is being investigated from all angles.