In Defamation Case, Delhi Court Directs Jairam Ramesh To Appear On May 9

A Delhi court Thursday granted exemption from personal appearance to Jairam Ramesh.

A Delhi court Thursday granted exemption from personal appearance to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and directed him to appear before it on May 9 in a defamation case filed against him by NSA Ajit Doval's son Vivek.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal also granted bail to The Caravan's editor-in-chief and its reporter, who appeared before the court after they were summoned as accused in the case.

The court granted exemption to Mr Ramesh after the Congress leader moved an application and sought exemption from appearing before it today.

The Caravan had alleged in its article that Vivek Doval, "runs a hedge fund in the Cayman Islands" which is "an established tax haven".

On January 30, Vivek Doval had recorded his statement before the court, saying all the allegations levelled by the magazine and later repeated by Mr Ramesh at a press conference were "baseless" and "false" and damaged his reputation in the eyes of family members and colleagues.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.