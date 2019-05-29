In Congratulatory Tweet To Naveen Patnaik, PM Modi Assures Cooperation

Earlier this month, PM Modi had praised Naveen Patnaik's handling of Cyclone Fani. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Naveen Patnaik this morning soon after he took oath as the Chief Minister of Odisha for a record fifth time and assured him "complete cooperation from the centre in working for Odisha's progress". Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal won with a decisive majority in the assembly election in Odisha.

PM Modi, who was re-elected for a second term after securing a huge majority, in his congratulatory tweet said: "Congratulations to Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji on taking oath as Odisha's Chief Minister. Best wishes to him and his team in fulfilling the people's aspirations. I assure complete cooperation from the Centre in working for Odisha's progress. @Naveen_Odisha. (sic)".

Congratulations to Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji on taking oath as Odisha's Chief Minister. Best wishes to him and his team in fulfilling the people's aspirations. I assure complete cooperation from the Centre in working for Odisha's progress. @Naveen_Odisha — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 29, 2019

Mr Patnaik, 72, had invited PM Modi for today's swearing-in ceremony. But he did not attend the function.

Earlier this month, PM Modi had praised Naveen Patnaik's handling of Cyclone Fani after reviewing the damage after the storm that killed over 40 people in the state. "Naveen babu's planning was excellent," he had told reporters. Mr Patnaik had accompanied PM Modi at that time during the aerial survey.

Mr Patnaik's BJD, which has been in power in Odisha since 2004, won 112 out of the 147 seats in the Odisha state elections held along with Lok Sabha polls. On Tuesday, a day before the oath ceremony, 11 cabinet ministers and nine ministers of state were appointed on Mr Patnaik's recommendation. The new team of ministers will have 10 new faces.

In a tweet, Mr Patnaik after the oath ceremony shared a video and recounted his journey of two decades as the chief minister of Odisha.

It's a nostalgic and personal journey for me to reminiscence the past 19 years. Today while I take oath of office for the 5th term, I humbly accept the responsibility that comes with the faith my 4.5 crore family members have reposed on me, yet again. pic.twitter.com/RSzLQiMaKE — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 29, 2019

