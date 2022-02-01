In Clubhouse App Chats Case, Bail For Noida Student

Clubhouse app chats case: A court granted Yash Kumar bail on Tuesday. (Representational)

A Mumbai court on Tuesday granted bail to a 22-year-old law student, arrested in connection with conversations on the Clubhouse app during which highly objectionable comments were allegedly passed against women.

Yash Kumar, a third-year law student at AMITY University, Noida, was arrested by Mumbai police last month from Haryana along with two others. A magistrate's court granted him bail on Tuesday.

As per the complaint lodged by a woman at the cyber police station at Bandra, participants of the Clubhouse chats used objectionable language against women, and even photographs of her and her childhood friend were displayed during these conversations which took place on October 27 and November 27, 2021.

