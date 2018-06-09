In Chhattisgarh, Son Of A Government School Cook Scores 90% In JEE

Balmukund Paikra is a student at a government-run free coaching centre - Sankalp Shikshan Sansthan.

Balmukund Paikra's father, a government school cook, said he was proud of him.

Beating extreme poverty, a Chhattisgarh boy scored 90 per cent in Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains. Balmukund Paikra's father, a government school cook, earns Rs 40 a day. He studied at a government-run free coaching centre - Sankalp Shikshan Sansthan."The teachers here are very good. I was able to learn a lot. My dream is to become an engineer. I wish that everyone becomes successful in their life," Balmukund told ANI.His father said he was proud of him and his efforts.Mukesh Verma, teacher at Sankalp Shikshan Sansthan, said that students of this coaching centre are sincere in studying."The students are sincere and devote their time to studying. They know the value of every second they spend here," he said.

Another student from the same coaching centre, Yuvraj Paikra, scored 94 per cent in JEE (Mains). He is son of a farmer.



Jashpur District Collector Dr Priyanka Shukla said Sankalp Shikshan Sansthan has worked extensively with the government schools and this has borne good results.

"71 children took Sankalp Shikshan Sansthan coaching and cleared (JEE mains). This year, we worked with almost every government school. Through Sankalp, we organised crash courses for teachers," Ms Shukla said.

