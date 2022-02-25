In Call With India, US Stresses On Collective Response To Ukraine Crisis

Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephonic conversation with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and stressed the importance of a strong collective response to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, an official spokesperson said.

Mr Blinken spoke with Mr Jaishankar to discuss Russia's premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the call on Thursday.

"Blinken stressed the importance of a strong collective response to condemn Russia's invasion and call for an immediate withdrawal and ceasefire," Mr Price said.

Spoke with @DrSJaishankar today about the crisis in Ukraine and the importance of a strong collective response to Russian aggression. Russia's attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity is a clear violation of the rules-based international order. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 24, 2022

The call between the two leaders happened soon after a White House news conference by President Joe Biden during which he said his administration is going to have consultations with India on the Ukrainian crisis.

In a tweet, Mr Jaishankar said, "Appreciate the call from @SecBlinke. Discussed the ongoing developments in Ukraine and its implications." It is understood that India and the United States are not on the same page on the Ukrainian crisis.

Discussed the ongoing developments in Ukraine and its implications. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 24, 2022

India has a historic and time-tested friendship with Russia. At the same time, its strategic partnership with the United States has grown at an unprecedented pace over the last decade and a half.

It is believed that the Biden administration has reached out to India at various levels, ranging from the White House, the State Department and its National Security Council, seeking full support from it on the Ukrainian crisis.

