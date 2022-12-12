In BJP's Suvendu Adhikari's Protest Speech, No Word On 'December Dhamaka'

Suvendu Adhikari said, "We don't want to form a government with thieves, dacoits and jihadis".

Bengal's Leader of Opposition, the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari appears to have backtracked on his publicly announced date for the collapse of the Mamata Banerjee government. The Trinamool is now questioning what the "December Dhamaka" that Mr Adhikari promised was all about.

Speaking at the BJP's "Duare Protibaad (Protest at Doorstep)" rally at Kolkata's Hazra Crossing this evening, Suvendu Adhikari said, "I had mentioned three dates. 12th, 14th and 21st. Why did I mention these dates? I did not say that the government will change".

"Forming a government with our 70 MLAs and then breaking the tainted MLAs of the Tola-mool (a jibe at Trinamool) is something that our party does not want and will not propagate. We don't want to form a government with those thieves, dacoits and jihadis," he added in the speech laced with communal slurs against Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress.

Suvendu Adhikari has been quoted multiple times in the past saying the present Bengal government will not last beyond December and the state will have assembly elections along with Lok Sabha election in 2024.

Earlier this month, Abhishek Banerjee had hit out at Suvendu Adhikari for his prediction of "December Dhamaka".

When country bombs went off killing three people in East Midnapore district --around 40km from Contai, where Abhishek Banerjee was holding a rally on December 3 -- Suvendu Adhikari had tweeted that the bombs were meant for Contai.

In response, Abhishek Banerjee had said, "He keeps saying something will happen in December. I now know what it is. He tweeted saying the bombs meant for Contai exploded. I am still here. I am not scared of your chilli bombs."

Mr Adhikari, who earlier asked people to watch out for the events that unfold on the three dates in December, also made a fresh claim on Monday that a "very influential dacoit would be put behind bars by January 14".

The BJP MLA also stated that this "dacoit" was involved in several scams and amassed huge wealth by looting people.

"What I meant earlier is that we have taken this fight against the TMC government to a crucial stage. If not December 12, then January 14... A very influential dacoit of Bengal, who plundered money of people and amassed huge property, will be put behind the bars by then. Mark my words," Adhikari said.

But the bigger surprise from Suvendu Adhikari was what appeared an attack on fellow partyman and BJP MP Dilip Ghosh.

"I am Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition. I don't like television. I don't give statements to the media during my morning walks. I always think about what I say. When the CPM was at the height of power, I defeated Laxman Seth. And with the Trinamool at the height of power, I defeated Mamata Banerjee. You know that."

Kharagpur MP and former state BJP president Dilip Ghosh is known for his caustic morning walk soundbites.

Mr Ghosh, who delivered an impressive result for the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, was moved after the party failed to come anywhere close to power in the 2021 assembly elections.