In Biggest-Ever Drug Raid, Agency Seizes LSD Worth Thousands Of Crores

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday seized drugs worth thousands of crores, calling it the biggest ever drug seizure made by the anti-drugs agency. Large amounts of party drug LSD were recovered after the agency busted a nationwide dark-net based drug syndicate and arrested several smugglers.

NCB is scheduled to hold a press conference today at 12pm to reveal more details about the drug seizure.

Last month, in a special operation with the Indian Navy, the agency recovered 2,525 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 25,000 crores in a boat along the coast of Kerala.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, Deputy Director General (Ops) called it the "largest drug seizure in value" for the agency.

"NCB & Navy conducted a successful operation in the Indian Ocean. It is the largest in terms of its monetary value. It originated from the Chabahar port in Iran. The source of the drugs is Pakistan," he said.

The special operation, named Operation Samudragupta, was launched in February 2022 and more than 4,000 kg of drugs have been seized so far.