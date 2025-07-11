In Big Push For Reforms, Delhi To Form Independent Public Works Body Cadre

In a major administrative overhaul, the Delhi government is set to form a dedicated engineering cadre for the Public Works Department (PWD), ending its dependence on engineers deputed from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

The move is being hailed as the biggest reform in the PWD's history and is expected to significantly improve the speed, efficiency, and accountability of infrastructure projects in the capital.

For decades, Delhi PWD has relied on engineers from CPWD and other central agencies to fill key technical posts, from junior to chief engineers. This dependency often caused project delays due to frequent transfers, conflicting priorities, and a lack of continuity. With the formation of an in-house cadre, the PWD will now have its team of engineers hired, trained, and promoted under a structure governed entirely by the Delhi government.

"This is a historic shift for Delhi PWD. When our engineers are directly accountable to Delhi, their focus, commitment, and continuity improve. We're building a faster, stronger Delhi-and we need our people to do it," said PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma.

Cabinet Approval on the Cards

The proposal for cadre formation has been finalised and will be placed before the Delhi Cabinet in the coming days. Once approved, the PWD will begin restructuring its technical hierarchy and initiate fresh recruitment under the new system. All existing CPWD officers posted in the Delhi PWD will be given a choice, either to return to their parent cadre or to permanently shift to the Delhi cadre, based on eligibility and departmental rules.

Key Goals of the Reform:

Administrative Autonomy: Free the PWD from CPWD's deputation cycles and delays

Project Continuity: Engineers will remain with long-term projects through completion

Focused Training: Skill-building tailored to the unique demands of Delhi

Accountability: Engineers will be answerable solely to Delhi's systems

Faster Decision-Making: Localised leadership will reduce bureaucratic delays

Addressing Long-Standing Challenges

Under the current setup, CPWD engineers often work on short-term deputations in Delhi. This led to frequent leadership changes in key projects, reduced accountability, and a lack of long-term planning. With a dedicated cadre, the PWD expects to bring stability to its operations, especially in areas like road construction, building maintenance, drainage management, and flyover development.

Part of a Broader Reform Agenda

The cadre formation is part of a larger push by the Delhi government to modernise the PWD.

In recent months, the department has launched initiatives such as: Real-time digital monitoring of project progress, third-party quality audits to curb corruption, large-scale pothole repair and flyover completion campaigns and systemic upgrades in drainage and flood management.

Officials believe that a dedicated, permanent technical workforce will be crucial to scaling up these reforms and delivering infrastructure that meets the needs of a rapidly growing capital.

Bringing Delhi PWD in Line with Modern Urban Bodies

Several civic agencies in Delhi, including the MCD, NDMC, and DDA, already operate with their own engineering cadres. With this reform, Delhi PWD will join that list.