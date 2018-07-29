In Assam, 1.5 Crore People Wait To Know Citizenship Status: 10 Facts

NRC in Assam: 1.9 crore have been cleared in first round of lists as Indian nationals.

Guwahati: Nearly 1.5 crore people are on tenterhooks in Assam over their citizenship status as the government prepares to release the final list of Indian citizens living in the state tomorrow. The National Registry of Citizens was envisaged in view of illegal migration into the state from neighbouring Bangladesh. But many complained that they were left out of the list despite submitting sufficient proof. The registry update is seen as a move to target Assam's Muslim population on the pretext of weeding out Bangladeshi migrants. Security has been strengthened and the Centre has rushed troops in Assam to main law and order.