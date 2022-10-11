In A Special Gesture, S Jaishankar Gifts Signed Bat From Virat Kohli To Australia Deputy PM

During his meeting with Marles, S Jaishankar exchanged views on regional and global security.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles in Canberra on Monday and gifted a signed bat from Virat Kohli, in a special gesture to show the common thread of cricket that binds both countries together.

"A pleasure to host @DrSJaishankar here in Canberra. There are many things which bind us, including our love of cricket. Today, he surprised me with a signed bat from cricket legend @imVkohli," Marles tweeted.

During his meeting with Marles, who is the Defence Minister of Australia, Mr Jaishankar exchanged views on regional and global security.

"Exchanged views on regional and global security. Our growing defence and security cooperation ensures a peaceful, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific," he said in a tweet.

Mr Jaishankar reached Canberra on Monday after a successful visit to New Zealand. He arrived in Canberra "to a Tiranga welcome" as the old Parliament building of Australia was lit up in Indian national colours.

The external affairs minister later held the 13th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue (FMFD) along with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong.

After the meeting, Mr Jaishankar said, "overall, the sense has really been that, you know, the relationship has kept growing."

"We are, you know, looking at finding ways of sort of taking it to higher levels. When it comes to the global situation, we had a good discussion," he said during a joint press conference with minister Penny.

On Monday afternoon, Mr Jaishankar also met Australia Education Minister Jason Clare in Canberra and discussed the importance of quality education and the need to prepare for the global workplace.

"Glad to meet Australia's Education Minister @JasonClareMP today afternoon in Canberra. Discussed the importance of quality education, need for an international outlook and preparation for the global workplace," he said.

On Tuesday, Mr Jaishankar is expected to have interactions with the Australian Navy, the media and think tanks, including the Lowy Institute in Sydney.

