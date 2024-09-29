In A Possible First, Cops Find Television Set From Maoist Dump In Chhattisgarh

In a possible first, police on Sunday recovered a television set from a Maoist dump in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, a senior official said.

The television, made by electronics firm BPL, was recovered in the morning in a forested hill near Danteshpuram village under Bheji police station limits when security forces were on an anti-Naxalite operation, Bastar Range Inspector General of Police Sundarraj told PTI.

A muzzle loading gun, one tiffin bomb, pressure IED switch, 49 syringes, firecrackers, mobile chargers, Maoist banners and literature as well as medicines were also found at the dump, the Inspector General said.

"We have recovered laptops, printers and other electronic gadgets after anti-Naxal operations in the past. But a television has been found possibly for the first time. Naxalites may have got it for senior cadres who camp in core areas or it may have been looted from villagers," he asserted.

Personnel belonging to District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, both units of the state police, were involved in the operation which was launched in forests of Danteshpuram, Bhandardara, Nagaram and Korajguda on Saturday night based on inputs about presence of Naxalites belonging to the outlawed outfit's Konta area committee, he said.

"On sensing movement of security personnel at Danteshpuram, Naxalites escaped after hiding their belongings. During a search of the area, the Maoist dump was spotted and items recovered," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)